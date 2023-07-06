LINESVILLE — The landlord-tenant dispute over operations of Conneaut Lake Park’s Hotel Conneaut took a turn in district court on Wednesday before the hearing was continued until later this month.
Keldon Holdings LLC, owner of the amusement park property, has sought to remove On the Lake Enterprises LLC as operator of Hotel Conneaut claiming it owes Keldon both rent money and late fees.
Keldon’s suit claims On the Lake Enterprises doesn’t have a valid lease to operate the hotel in 2023. In late 2021, On the Lake signed a one-year lease for 2022 with a one-year option to operate the hotel in 2023.
Keldon’s suit claims On the Lake Enterprises failed to notify Keldon by Dec. 15, 2022, that it would exercise its one-year lease option to run the hotel for this year.
However, Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard ruled that an email presented into evidence at Wednesday’s hearing by Keldon’s attorney, John Mizner, clearly proved the On the Lake lease was valid.
The email from Frank Flanegin, president of On the Lake Enterprises, to Todd Joseph, owner of Keldon Holdings, stated that On the Lake would exercise its lease option to operate the Hotel Conneaut for 2023.
The email was dated Feb. 3, 2022 — more than 10 months before the Dec. 15 deadline.
“It’s as plain as day to me he (Flanegin) is talking about 2023,” Stallard said in saying On the Lake has a valid lease.
Keldon filed its initial landlord/tenant complaint against On the Lake with Stallard’s office on June 13.
However, on June 16, Keldon withdrew the suit without prejudice, meaning Keldon could refile.
Keldon subsequently refiled against On the Lake Enterprises on June 20 claiming it had failed to pay any rent for 2023 or utilities and owed $2,625 in late fees for failing to pay Keldon on time.
Under terms of the lease agreement, On the Lake Enterprises was to manage the hotel and pay annual rent of $110,000 in payments of $36,600 each, the complaint says. Rent payments were due March 1, July 1 and Sept. 1.
On the Lake also was responsible for all utilities and taxes associated with the hotel, according to the complaint.
On the Lake did pay $36,600 for the first rental payment and $3,600 for utilities on June 13, the complaint states.
However, a late fee of $25 per day for 105 days between March 5 and June 16 of this year — or $2,625 — was not paid.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Brian Pulito, On the Lake Enterprises’ attorney, told the court that a $2,625 payment for late fees had been sent to Keldon on Friday via FedEx courier service.
Pulito also told the court that On the Lake had not made its July 1 rental payment as yet.
Mizner then moved to continue the hearing for at least 10 days to amend Keldon’s complaint to include the July 1 rent payment of $36,600 being due to Keldon.
Stallard granted Mizner’s motion to amend and continue the hearing, setting July 19 as the next date.
However, that hearing could be canceled if On the Lake Enterprises makes the $36,600 payment prior to the date.
It also could be canceled if Keldon opts to move the payment claim to Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Under state law, Pennsylvania’s magisterial district courts may only hear cases with claims up to $12,000. Any claims for amounts above $12,000 must be filed in the county’s Court of Common Pleas to collect the full amount owed.
Keldon’s landlord/tenant filings in magisterial district court followed On the Lake Enterprises’ filing of a breach of contract suit against Keldon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on May 24.
In its suit, On the Lake claims Keldon has not made planned improvements, upgrades and new amusement rides at the park as promised. On the Lake claims it signed a new 2022 lease with an option for 2023 with Keldon based on Keldon’s promised park improvements.
County court has not set a hearing date on the breach of contract suit.
