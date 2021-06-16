Hot-air balloons will take to the skies over Meadville this weekend.
The return of the joyous sight, not seen since 2019, will be tempered for pilots and numerous others by a glaring absence: Ted Watts, the Meadville attorney who led the Thurston Classic for more than 30 years, died in October due to complications from COVID-19.
This weekend’s event will feature — weather permitting — nine balloons launching Friday evening and Saturday morning. Other morning and evening flights are also possible beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Sunday morning.
It won’t be the Thurston Classic: Balloonists won’t be taking off from Robertson Athletic Complex at Allegheny College, crowds won’t be gathering in any centralized location to gaze skyward, and Watts won’t be offering the energetic narration that was familiar to thousands of families that have attended in years past.
But it will be a way of continuing the spirit of the Thurston and paying tribute to Watts, whose two hot air balloons will be among those aloft.
“He was the head of it all,” Lynn Seiver, a member of the Thurston organizing committee, said of Watts. “He spurred everyone on.”
The pilots attending the “Ted Tribute” this weekend are among those spurred on by Watts the longest: They’ve been attending the Thurston Classic for 20 years or more. Alex Jonard is one of two pilots participating who have been flying over Meadville since 1988, when Watts helped organize the first event on the occasion of Meadville’s bicentennial.
“It’s been an extremely difficult year for most of us. Ted was a very, very close friend of many of us,” Jonard said, explaining that pandemic restrictions on traveling impacted the ballooning community along with the rest of the country. “We haven’t had the closure — as anyone that’s lost anyone in the last 18 months can attest to — you don’t get the normal closure. You can’t gather, you can’t mourn. You just can’t get together.”
Jonard called the event “a kind of regrouping.” Pandemic restrictions were still in place and unpredictable when plans for this year had to be made, he said. “We’re calling it a rebuilding year, so we can still have something going on and then have the full event again next year.”
Like Jonard, Ted Watts Jr., who was 10 at the time, was also present for the 1988 balloon rally. Now 43, he has joined the Thurston Classic organizing committee led by his father for decades and is one of those working to ensure that the event returns to normal next year.
“We feel very grateful and happy that we’re doing something this year,” Watts said. “Hopefully it’s a reminder to the community of the beauty of this event and what a special thing it is to have.”
The weekend will also include a gathering at the Diamond Park gazebo at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to mark the recent dedication of a portion of East Cherry Alley in honor of Watts.
The portion of the street that will bear Watts’ name, between Diamond Park and Park Avenue, runs alongside his office at the law firm of Watts and Pepicelli P.C. as well as the rear of the Academy Theatre. Watts helped lead a multimillion-dollar restoration effort for the theater in the mid-1980s in addition to performing on stage there numerous times.
Both Jonard and Ted Watts Jr. were at a balloon rally in Ohio last weekend. For Watts, it was the first time he had been around his father’s balloon since the older man’s death. Inflating the “Legal Eagle” as a warm-up for this weekend’s event proved “very, very emotional,” Watts said.
For Jonard, the sight from above a crowd of spectators was a reminder of the pre-pandemic world. The crowd went crazy at liftoff, Jonard said, in a demonstration of just how ready they were for a dose of normalcy.
Part of the appeal of hot-air ballooning is its combination of the normalcy of watching something with others and the spectacle of lighter-than-air works of art suspended in the sky.
“People need it,” Jonard said, “and it’s special — and we’re going to bring special.”
Even better, the Thurston Classic pilots are going to keep bringing it.
“We will continue,” Jonard emphasized, “to have balloons in Meadville on Father’s Day weekend as long as we’re flying.”
