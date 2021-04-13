More than 100,000 people are in need of a life-saving organ transplant, including about 6,700 Pennsylvanians, according to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE). It is statistics like these that Meadville Medical Center will be drawing attention to as it observes National Donate Life Month throughout April.
The hospital raised its "Donate Life" flag Monday, as it has in many years past. While the ceremony was more subdued than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not featuring the lineup of speakers who would normally attend the event, the hospital is looking to still inform people about the topic of organ donation during the month through other means.
One such measure will be a series of videos released on the hospital's Facebook page on three Fridays in April, the first of which was released last Friday. The videos cover the subject from the viewpoint of both the hospital and CORE, as well as feature a story from an area man whose daughter was saved thanks to an organ donation.
Mark Fuhrman, a Millcreek Township resident who formerly worked in Meadville, didn't know much about organ donation before 1998. That began to change when his daughter, Lindsey Allgeier, started to experience shortness of breath during her freshman year in high school.
Initially it was not believed to be anything serious. However, as Lindsey was taken to doctor after doctor, each was unable to find the cause of her breathing problems.
"Each doctor we went to was like 'I don't think it's serious, but let's just get this confirmed,'" Fuhrman said in the yet-to-be-released video.
Finally, she was taken to see a pediatric cardiologist. It was on Dec. 23, 1998, that the truth was discovered: Lindsey had an incurable heart disease and would eventually require a heart transplant to save her life.
"Those two sentences, that your daughter has an incurable heart disease but she's not sick enough yet to be listed for transplant, was very eye-opening to understand the need for organ donation," Fuhrman told the Tribune.
It was not until May 2001 that Lindsey was sick enough to be admitted to the Cleveland Clinic to await an organ transplant.
"When the doctor says 'Your daughter needs a transplant now,' that moment you never forget as a parent," Fuhrman said, "because your job to raise children is to provide and protect them and I couldn't protect my daughter from this."
It would take several months waiting until a heart became available. In July, the only daughter of another couple died. Her heart turned out to be a suitable match for Lindsey.
For Fuhrman, knowing that in the midst of a tragedy another family saved his is an astonishing thought. As he said in the video and in an interview with the Tribune, without their decision there "would have been two funerals instead of one."
Thanks to that donation, Lindsey is alive and well. The father of the donor even ended up attending her wedding and walking Lindsey down the aisle alongside Fuhrman.
"Our family certainly is seeing first-hand the benefit of organ donation," Fuhrman said when asked why he decided to share his story with Meadville Medical Center. "Just the fact that my daughter received a heart-transplant is reason enough."
The need for organ donations is a great one. According to CORE, a person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. Meanwhile, an average of 20 people a day die while on the waiting list.
While stories of heart transplants after a donor's death may be dramatic, the most commonly needed organ for donations is one that can be given while the donor is still alive.
"Kidney donating is, actually," said Janelle Rzodkiewicz, professional services liaison with CORE. "That's in the highest need."
A total of 85 percent of patients on the waiting list are in need of a kidney, with the average waiting period for a transplant being three to five years.
The next most-needed organ is another that can be donated while the donor is alive. Patients in need of a liver transplant make up 11 percent of people on the waiting list. Only a portion of the liver is needed to be donated in such circumstances, with the organ able to regenerate over time.
Across Pennsylvania, there are around 5,800 people in need of a kidney transplant and 575 in need of a liver transplant. Comparatively, the third-highest needed transplant, the heart, is at 145 patients.
In addition to internal organs, eyes and skin tissue are also eligible body parts that can be donated. A single skin-tissue donor can help more than 75 people, according to CORE.
In a more recent development, Rzodkiewicz said there have been instances of people requiring a lung transplant after being infected with COVID-19. There are more than 100 Pennsylvanians in need of a lung transplant currently, with a further four needing both a heart and lung.
According to CORE, organ donation remains a rare thing, with only about 2 percent of people on average who die donating their organs. This is because, the agency said, a person must die in a hospital, on a ventilator and of brain death in order to qualify as an organ donor post-mortem.
Anyone interested in registering as an organ donor can do so at core.org/register, or by visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles building. Those looking for more information on the topic should visit core.org, Rzodkiewicz said.
