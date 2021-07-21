In the end, Meadville did not have to look far to find a buyer for its former city hall building. Meadville Medical Center announced Monday that it was making an offer through one of its subsidiaries to buy 984 Water St.
Interim City Manager Gary Johnson confirmed that a deal for the property was pending but declined to provide details.
Philip Pandolph, its president and CEO, said the hospital was excited about working with the city on the acquisition.
“The proposed purchase could be beneficial to the city as it provides the city with needed capital dollars and allows MMC to relocate our Medical Records Department from the Liberty Street campus to this new building,” Pandolph said. “This relocation allows the hospital to expand clinical space at our Liberty Street campus.”
The proposed buyer for the property is Home Care Connections, a for-profit subsidiary of Meadville Medical Center. If completed as proposed, the transaction would keep the property on the city’s tax rolls.
“That’s a big deal,” said Maryann Menanno, the city’s director of community development, who is set to replace Johnson as interim city manager pending Meadville City Council’s approval tonight.
Another benefit of the deal, according to Menanno, would be tentative plans to transform the ground level of the 25,000-square-foot building into a small business incubator.
“It’s something that’s not happening in the city,” she said. “I’m really interested to see what types of businesses the medical center can get in there.”
In its announcement, the hospital stated that much of the ground floor could be available for office space.
“It is MMC’s intent to attract additional business to the site that will have a favorable impact on the city and its tax base,” the hospital’s announcement said.
The property was listed for sale in late April for $749,000. The actual selling price and other details related to the sale will be released when the deal is finalized, according to Johnson. Approval of a real estate agreement involving the property is on the agenda for council’s meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The asking price was based largely on an appraisal of the building performed last year in a successful effort to lower the taxes owed for the property, according to Councilman Jim Roha. The 2021 city budget includes expenses of nearly $45,000 for taxes on the property. About 24 percent of that sum is paid to the city itself.
Originally constructed as Meadville’s city hall, 984 Water St. became the corporate headquarters of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC in 2012 after city offices were moved to the former National Guard Armory on Diamond Park. When Ainsworth renewed its lease of the building in 2017, annual city revenue from the rent was $175,000 — approximately 1.8 percent of the city’s annual operating revenue.
By May 2020, however, the building was vacant. The timing was convenient in one sense, since council began holding socially-distanced pandemic-era meetings there the next month, but the loss of revenue from a major tenant and employer added to the economic challenges facing the city.
The loss of that annual income was a major contributor to the $650,000 deficit that council confronted in shaping the 2021 budget last fall. The gap was overcome thanks largely to pandemic-related federal assistance, a 1-mill tax increase and funds from a reserve created when Smucker bought out Ainsworth’s lease after acquiring the company in 2018.
Council members have made addressing a similar deficit expected in the 2022 budget a priority since the beginning of the year, and the marketing of 984 Water St. has been near the top of the list of budget-related concerns for much of that time.
