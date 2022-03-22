A carjacking in Louisiana ended with the shocking death of a 73-year-old woman.
Four people carjacked Linda Frickey in early afternoon on Monday, throwing her out of the vehicle then dragging her with the SUV until her arm was severed from her body, New Orleans Police Department said in a news release.
The woman was dragged for “quite some time” and she was pronounced dead at the scene, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a news conference, according to WVUE.
Officers said the suspects got away in the woman’s gray 2021 Nissan Kicks, according to a release.
A 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and two 15-year-old females were arrested on Tuesday, Ferguson said in a news conference. The four juveniles will face charges of second-degree murder, he added.
The parents of the juveniles called investigators to turn their child in, Ferguson said.
“It is disgusting. You have a 73-year-old woman just at her job. Putting things in the car. They dragged her. No forethought. Dismembered her. Why? She was just a good person,” Kathy Richard, Frickey’s sister-in-law told WDSU.
Witnesses told WWL that the woman got tangled in her seatbelt when she was pushed out of the SUV.
“It was one of the most grotesque, surreal, horrific things I’ve ever seen,” Todd Ecker, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, told WWL. “Complete reckless abandonment, no regard for human life.”
Neighbors said the woman was still “slowly breathing” when they called 911, but she was dead by the time paramedics arrived, according to WWL.
“She was just the kindest. The best person,” Jenny Griffin, Frickey’s sister told WDSU. “It is a hole in all of our lives that we will never get back. She will be deeply missed. That is all I can say.”