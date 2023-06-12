An afternoon that celebrated history and sought to ensure a bright future drew a crowd of more than 55 people to Meadville Elks Club Lodge 219 on Sunday.
The annual Flag Day ceremony of the local chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks also provided the stage for the presentation of the Elks’ annual scholarship awards, with 10 local students receiving $11,500 in prizes to be used toward higher education expenses.
The occasion was a chance to see the fraternal organization’s rituals in action — and to see how the ceremony can connect history to lived experience and give patriotic symbolism concrete form.
Tracing the flag’s presence at pivotal moments in American history, the voice of Mark Benson, the lodge’s tiler, cracked as he arrived at more recent events.
“Who among us will ever forget the sight of firefighters raising that flag over the ruins of the World Trade Center, the military personnel draping our flag at the site of the Pentagon or the citizens of our own Somerset County, Pennsylvania, placing our flag at the site where brave Americans died fighting the hijackers in Flight 93?” he said. “No other symbol could have offered such comfort as we still today endure the horrors from that day.”
Pausing momentarily during the speech that will be recited as part of similar ceremonies at Elks lodges across the nation, the emotional Benson looked to the crowd and diverted from the script.
“It gets me every time,” he said.
Reinvigorating that same attitude was also on the mind of the Rev. Howard Roxberry, the Elks’ chaplain, who served as the event’s keynote speaker. Roxberry began by observing that not everyone has the same reaction to the flag and its symbolic value.
“Let me remind you today, you can’t go to the emergency room and get an IV of pride or respect or even freedom,” Roxberry said. “You can’t have that pumped into your veins because these have to be fought for and maintained every single day.”
Whether those Roxberry referred to as “today’s woke generation” are up to such a challenge is an open question, but he seemed optimistic that he could influence the answer as he addressed young people directly.
“I charge you to uphold these rights we hold dear. And so in saying that we will pass the torch to you — we have passed the baton of freedom to the next generation of survivors,” he said. “How you choose your response rests entirely on your shoulders. I hope and pray you will choose wisely.”
The Elks have a long history with Flag Day. At the direction of the Grand Lodge, chapters all over the country have been celebrating the event on June 14 — the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes by the Second Continental Congress in 1777 — since 1908. Eight years later, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation at the urging of the Elks and decades later President Harry Truman — himself an Elk — signed National Flag Day into law.
For more than 30 years, Charles “Tug” Roae, a past exalted ruler of the Meadville lodge, has been helping to organize the annual Flag Day celebration. Combining the event with the club’s annual scholarship awards adds to the fun for Roae. The event is a mandatory exercise for Elks lodges, one that Roae said is best described as a “pleasant duty of freedom.”
On Sunday, Roae once again led crowd members through the evolution of the flags that have flown over the United States, beginning with the British flag from colonial times. After the British flag was removed, each successive symbol was brought out and saluted by members of the Harm Jan Huidekoper Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 Color Guard.
By the end of the ceremony, a semicircle of seven flags stood at one end of the hall, with the black field of the POW/MIA symbol nearby. Holding a smaller version of the Stars and Stripes above the lectern at the head of the room, Exalted Ruler Vern Estes led the group in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Scholarship recipients honored Sunday at Meadville Elks Lodge 219
Elks Scholarship Awards ($1,000)
Kyle Buttray, Meadville Area Senior High/Miami University of Ohio
Brady Greco, Saegertown Junior-Senior High/Hiram College
Abigail Knapka, Cochranton Junior Senior High/Penn State-Behrend
Coehyn Maynard, Crawford Christian Academy/Penn State-State College
Hazel Peel, Saegertown Junior-Senior High School/Penn State-Behrend
Laurynn Pelc, Conneaut Area Senior High/University of North Carolina-Wilmington
Herb Cullen Award ($1,500)
Garrick Jordan, PENNCREST Cyber Academy/Penn State-Behrend
Perc Murray Award ($1,000)
Maggie Braymer, Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High/Marywood University
Elks National Foundation Scholarship ($1,500)
Spencer Freysinger, Cochranton Junior-Senior High, Slippery Rock University
Brady Greco, Saegertown Junior-Senior High/Hiram College
