The preliminary hearing for one of two teenage suspects in a July 3 Meadville homicide has been rescheduled until next month as police seek the public's help in finding the second suspect.
Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, of Meadville was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday morning before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on homicide and other charges. Sherene's preliminary hearing was rescheduled on Monday to Aug. 23 at the request of Eric Hackwelder, his defense attorney. Hackwelder asked the court for additional time to prepare for the hearing.
Sherene and Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, also of Meadville, have been charged by Meadville Police Department with homicide and other counts for the shooting death of Nathaniel Eric Harris.
Police accuse the two teens of killing Harris, 19, at Harris' his second-floor apartment at 376½ Walnut St. around 3:10 a.m. The Crawford County Coroner's Office ruled Harris' death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Charges were filed against both teenagers last Wednesday and Sherene was taken into custody that day by police, but Boitnott still is at large, according to police.
Sherene has been held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond following his arraignment late Wednesday afternoon before Pendolino.
Assistance from the public will be key in police locating Boitnott, according to Michael Tautin, Meadville's police chief.
Tautin is urging the public to contact the department at (814) 724-6100 with any information on Boitnott's whereabouts as well as those of another man who also remains at large.
Though not charged with homicide, Timothy Taquan Bolden, 25, of Meadville is accused by city police with robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the incident. Police filed those charges against Bolden on July 3, the date of the shooting.
Authorities have released photos of Sherene and Bolden; however, a photo of Boitnott is not available.
