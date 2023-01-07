Homestead/Farmstead exclusion applications are due March 1, Crawford County Chief Assessor Joe Galbo reminds residents in Crawford County.
Some might be receiving a mailing in the next few weeks regarding the Homestead/Farmstead, Galbo said. County school districts are mailing out applications to resident homeowners who have not filled out, submitted and been approved for exclusion in the last few years by the Crawford County Assessment Office. Those already approved for the Homestead/Farmstead exclusion do not need to re-apply and will not be mailed applications.
Galbo reminds all property owners to submit the application for only their primary resident property.
The General Assembly did not qualify commercial or other properties for the Act 1 tax abatement.
School districts have sent out this application to individuals listed as owners of the un-enrolled property as of Sept. 1.
Individuals who have purchased properties since Sept. 1, and all others who have acquired new properties for use as their primary residence that are not currently enrolled in the homestead program, should apply in person at the Crawford County Assessment Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They also may contact their respective school district to have an application mailed to them prior to the March 1 deadline, Galbo said.
