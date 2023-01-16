ROCKDALE TOWNSHIP — A male occupant of a mobile home in Rockdale Township managed to put out a small fire and prevent further damage on Saturday night.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 6:10 p.m. for a working structure fire at 20834 Meadow St.
The cause of the fire was an extension cord that was plugged into a space heater in the dining room, Cambridge Spring Fire Chief Kenny Zilhaver said.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw light smoke.
“The homeowner attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher,” Zilhaver said. “He had one and it worked properly, and ultimately, saved the residence.”
Firefighters did an overhaul and checked for extensions.
Zilhaver said the homeowner was the only occupant of the mobile home. He got out safely and was sitting in his vehicle when firefighters arrived.
Cambridge Springs was assisted by Townville and Bloomfield Township volunteer fire departments. Blooming Valley and West Mead 2 departments were called but were turned back before they arrived on scene.
Cambridge Springs VFD was back in service at about 7:20 p.m.
