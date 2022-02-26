A lawsuit filed in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas over access to a lakefront home on Conneaut Lake may be headed to an out-of-court resolution.
Under a consent order issued by Judge Francis Schultz, D-Three LLC of Meadville, owner of the lakefront home, and Keldon Holdings LLC, the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park, have agreed to conditions allowing access.
The case, filed in county court in October 2021, was over an easement with 20-foot right of way across Conneaut Lake Park property. The easement allows D-Three to cross Conneaut Lake Park property to access D-Three’s lakefront lot.
D-Three LLC sued Keldon Holdings LLC, claiming D-Three’s access to its lot had been blocked.
Attorneys for the two sides, Neil Devlin for D-Three LLC and Matthew McCullough for Keldon Holdings, did not respond Friday to Tribune telephone calls and email requests for comment. Todd Joseph, owner of Keldon Holdings, also did not respond to the Tribune’s requests for comment.
“No comments yet regarding the ongoing litigation,” Brian Deane of D-Three LLC told the Tribune via text Friday. “We still have several issues I’m looking forward to the court resolving.”
D-Three LLC got the easement as part of its $216,000 purchase of the lakefront lot in 2016 from the park’s then-owner, Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park. The easement states nothing is to permanently obstruct the easement or any way prevent its use and enjoyment by the other party and any successor owners. D-Three LLC subsequently built a lakefront home on its property.
The consent order issued Thursday by Schultz preliminarily keeps Keldon “from permanently obstructing D-Three’s easement or in any way preventing D-Three’s full use and enjoyment of the easement.”
The prohibition includes Keldon’s erecting a fence on D-Three’s easement, or planting or maintaining hedges on D-Three’s easement, according to the consent order issued Thursday.
The consent order also preliminarily prohibits Keldon from preventing, obstructing, interrupting, employing any sort of traffic attendant person or otherwise interfering with interconnecting two-way vehicular travel on Reed Avenue, (which must remain 40 feet wide) in any way.
Schultz’s consent order does allow for closure of Reed Avenue as “reasonably necessary” to protect people from dangers associated with active construction on or using Reed Avenue.
The order states if Reed Avenue is obstructed or closed for construction, and alternate routes to D-Three’s property aren’t reasonably accessible, Keldon still must provide access to D-Three’s property or any individual seeking access to it.
Also under Schultz’s consent order, D-Three and Keldon are to meet within 10 days of the Feb. 24 order to resolve remaining claims and counterclaims between the two sides. Among the outstanding issues are alleged water diversion on D-Three’s easement; alterations made to Lake Street, which connects with Reed Avenue; and access to D-Three’s easement relating to a fence running parallel with Reed Avenue.
On Oct. 25, D-Three LLC sued Keldon Holdings for alleged repeated violations of land covenants, or rules, that came with D-Three’s purchase of its lakefront property in 2016. D-Three LLC wanted county court to issue a preliminary injunction to halt Keldon’s alleged actions while the lawsuit went to trial.
The lakefront lot D-Three bought from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park in 2016 was one of five lakefront lots created by Trustees under a subdivision plan to sell off excess park property.
Summit Township approved a subdivision plan for the lots in 2016, which provided access to them via Reed Avenue and Lake Street.
As part of the township-approved plan, the southern portion of Lake Street, a private road which intersects with Reed Avenue, was relocated. Reed, also a private road, is adjacent to the western edge of what is D-Three’s lot. Reed is to provide an uninterrupted two-way connection to state Route 618, according to the approved subdivision plan.
D-Three’s suit alleged Keldon had blocked D-Three’s access to its home by placing a fence and other barriers intermittently across Reed Avenue in violation of the subdivision plan.
It also claimed Keldon violated the approved subdivision plan by not maintaining Lake Street as designated and for removing the southern portion of Lake Street, which provided access to D-Three’s easement.
The suit claimed Keldon violated the easement by planting a fence line of hedges across it, cutting off access to Lake Street.
Keldon countered that other neighbors in the same subdivision as D-Three who have the same access to Reed Avenue had no complaints or issues with access.
Keldon also said the executed easement it inherited upon purchase of Conneaut Lake Park from its Trustees indemnifies both Joseph and Keldon Holdings from any lawsuit over the easement.