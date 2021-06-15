A woman described in court papers as homeless faces charges after allegedly moving property into a camper located in the backyard of an Arch Street residence late Friday.
Courtney Elaine Dickson, 27, was arraigned Saturday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on one felony and four misdemeanor charges.
Dickson allegedly entered and began moving property into the trailer-style camper behind a residence in the 400 block of Arch Street just after 11 p.m., according to Meadville city police.
Police also allege that Dickson illegally possessed a prescription opioid, marijuana and numerous items or drug paraphernalia.
Dickson faces a felony charge of criminal trespassing and misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at night time, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana — small amount for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 22 before Pendolino. Dickson remains free on $5,000 bond.