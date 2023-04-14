Stacey A. Holzer has announced she is seeking the Republican Party nomination for Crawford County auditor in the May 16 primary election.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Holzer is currently the tax collector for Troy Township and the borough of Townville. The Troy Township position she has held for the last 14 years and the Townville position for the last six years.
Holzer is an Act 48-2015 Qualified Tax Collector and is also a Certified Pennsylvania Tax Collector. These qualifications require her to maintain yearly certification as mandated by the state.
In the 14 years Holzer has been the tax collector, she has been required to go through audits as requested by Crawford County or PENNCREST School District auditors. In those audits, Holzer said she was commended for the excellent way she kept the tax roll, receipts and records.
Holzer completed accredited accounting classes at Allegheny Community College after graduating from high school.
She first worked as a bookkeeper at a local sign business and later worked as the bookkeeper at Wesley Woods United Methodist Camp. During her seven years with the camp, she also was appointed its treasurer by its board of directors.
Currently, she maintains the bookkeeping records for her husband Richard’s business, Holzer Tronics.
She has more than 35 years total experience as a bookkeeper.
In addition, she completed intensive training for income tax preparation at an H&R Block branch. For four years, she met with clients and prepared individual and business tax returns.
“I enjoy running numbers, investigating discrepancies and solving accounting challenges,” Holzer said in announcing her candidacy.
Holzer resides in Troy Township with her husband.
