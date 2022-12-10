Scrooges beware: The holiday season will be in full swing as the Meadville Market House hosts a Holiday Market this evening with so many craft, food and beverage vendors on hand that the fun will spill outdoors and surround the building on several sides, even filling one parking lot.
“Light up night, not just at the Market House but in all of Meadville, was such a success last week, I think we’re really excited to have another event this week,” said Paula Burleigh, who leads the authority that oversees the Market House. “As the pandemic becomes endemic and we’re gathering again, there’s just a real desire to come together after fully two years of having to be isolated, so it just seems like a nice year to have more events and opportunities for community building.”
The Market House has hosted similar events in the past on an irregular basis and at a smaller scale, but has not done so since 2018, according to Market Manager Kerstin Ams. Tonight’s event, which stretches from 5 to 9 p.m., will feature 32 vendors offering a wide variety of art, crafts, food and beverages, Ams said, stretching around the front and sides of the building and taking over the south parking lot.
The Holiday Market comes near the end of what has been a successful year for the Market House, according to Ams, and allows the city’s historic center to take advantage of what is expected to be advantageous weather.
“We had a really great farmers market this year and it’s fun to use the outdoor space and feature more and different craft vendors than we can inside,” Ams said. “And hopefully it’s a fun event for people to meet up with friends, get some food and do some gift shopping. It should be festive.”
Burleigh, too, said the Market House has had a good year after city officials raised budget concerns in April.
“We’ve seen very positive trends this year — we’re very excited about that,” she said. “There have been really significant increases in sales and foot traffic from the past couple of years.”
The pandemic has played a large influence in that increase, Burleigh acknowledged, but she said credit is also due to Ams’ efforts to recruit new vendors and improvements to the interior market space that make it more welcoming to visitors.
“We’ve seen that pay off,” Burleigh said.
Among the vendors present tonight will be at least two local purveyors of wine and spirits, Blissful Meads and Cussewago Creek Distillery. Their presence, however, won’t be the fulfillment of discussions in recent months on the possibility of adding alcoholic beverages to the Market House’s regular inventory, according to Burleigh. In fact, she added, that plan has been tabled due to infeasible staffing requirements that would be necessary to sell locally-sourced alcohol under a farmers market permit.
For Cussewago Creek owner Michael Reed, who also runs French Creek Coffee and Tea Co. with his wife, Tonya Reed, the event will be a homecoming of sorts: The couple launched Drogo ’N Tuck Artisan Cafe in the Market House’s business incubator space in early 2016. That venture morphed into Tarot Bean Roasting Co. when it moved to Chestnut Street and then to the current French Creek Coffee when it expanded again into the newly renovated space that had been home to Jack’s Pharmacy for many years.
“Tonya, Patrick and I are all excited to be coming back to where it all began,” Reed said, referring to his wife and son, “and showcasing how much this community has helped us to grow as a business and as a family.”
