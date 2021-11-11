The Baldwin-Reynolds Museum will offer a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping experience as it holds "A Merry Mount Hope: A Holiday Shopping Event" on Nov. 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The halls of the museum will be decked out in holiday decorations as attendees will browse the rooms of the house for gifts offered by local vendors. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served, while festive tunes will be played to get into the holiday mood.
Music will also be offered on the Nov. 20 shopping day by Chris Seeley and Company.
Vendors will be tucked into every room of the historical house museum. Attending vendors include Ravel and Bloom, Trisha's Treasures, Another Time, Another Place and more.
Entrance is $10 and includes unlimited hors d'oeuvres and one drink. The museum is also still accepting new vendors. Vendor space costs $35 and includes a table and two chairs.
• More information: Email archive@crawfordhistorical.org.