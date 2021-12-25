It was Christmas Eve 1993. I was preparing to attend the funeral of my high school best friend and a meal afterward at the home of her friends. I packed my Christmas apron, thinking I might be of use at the dinner, and gifts for an annual exchange with three other classmates scheduled later that day.
The apron was made and given to me by my daughter shortly before Thanksgiving. Having completed numerous cross stitch projects, she adorned the bodice with stitches which stated, "Christmas is a time for homemade goodies ..." decorated with plum pudding, jelly, teapot and cup. I wore it for the first time at our Thanksgiving dinner, and proudly modeled it for our family video. After the funeral, I went to Carol's for our gathering. Returning home that evening, I could not find my treasured apron! I called the dinner hostess, but after a thorough search, she could not find it. It was gone!
Next year, at Carol's home, I spotted an apron hanging on a hook. I was sure it was mine! How could I tactfully approach the subject?
"Carol, that is a really cute apron!" I said. "Where did you get it?"
"Oh, I think I got it at the Hallmark store, " she responded.
Hallmark store? Would they sell homemade aprons at the Hallmark store? I went home and watched the Thanksgiving video. There I was wearing that apron with the tiny gold thread running through the plaid skirt!
A few years later, Carol invited me to see some quilts she had made. There, on the hook, was the apron!
"Carol," I said, "I have to tell you a story about that apron." I relayed the whole thing, the dinner, the disappearance, the video. When I finished, she said, "Well, if you think it is your, take it." Music to my ears.
When my daughter looked over the apron, she said, "Yep, that looks like my faulty workmanship!"
Now, at Christmastime, when it's not on me, the apron hangs where it should have been all along, on a hook in my kitchen. It only took 19 years to get there.
Cathie Smith is retired third-grade teacher at French Creek Valley Christian School. She is a Master Gardener who cannot stop growing plants and one of a diminishing number of older ladies who still enjoys cooking.