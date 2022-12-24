I love traditions. Holiday traditions can take us back in our thoughts and allow us to relive the wonderful times and memorable people in our lives. Many of them may not be with us any longer, but traditions can make these unforgettable people come alive again.
My grandmother was one of those people.
During the holidays she would select a “special” drawer in the kitchen. Through the rest of the year, this drawer was filled with weird things that she never used, but she insisted they were very important to her.
But as time came closer to the Christmas holiday, that drawer was transformed and filled with the most beautiful, scrumptious selection of Christmas candy. It was an assortment that you dreamed of, from the jellies and nuts, to the richest most yummy, creamy, melt-in-your mouth chocolates. Funny, I remember how I could smell that luscious scent coming from the drawer, all the way into the living room.
And, of course, she had a prearranged time table on how to present it. At first we would sit for a time with small talk, all the while waiting anxiously for her to give the OK when I could pull the drawer open.
She lovingly carried on this tradition for many years and even through our teen years. As I reflect now, I know that she loved this time as much as we did. Watching my brother and I anxiously waiting for our time in the Christmas drawer.
Today, many years later, I recall this tradition that my grandmother loved to plan, and how important it was to me. I can still smell that chocolate aroma coming from Grandma’s Christmas drawer.
Yes, some traditions can last a lifetime.
“Because of our traditions, everyone knows who he is and what God expects him to do.” — Tevye from “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Sandra Ragozine is a former Conneaut Lake resident. She says traditions are the wonderful family rituals that help us create a sense of belonging and meaning.
