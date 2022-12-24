Editor’s note: Earlier this month, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday memory.
In Franklin on Buffalo Street sits a large five-bedroom home with a wraparound porch where my parents raised their 10 children in an era that stemmed from the 1950s to the ’80s.
As a boomer, the ’60s and ’70s were a glorious time to be a kid, especially around the holidays. With extra days off from school and brand-new Christmas sleds, we waited anxiously for sufficient snowfall to hit our town. When it did, kids within a several-block radius would bundle up and make their way to Dudley’s Hill.
After lining our snow boots with yellow bread bags, we would trudge upwards through the backyard, down Egbert Street, past the backs of houses on the left and woods on the right, until we reached a small stream we called “the crab place” where we’d duck under several large pines before coming to the two-tiered Dudley’s Hill.
If we were lucky, the earlier sled-riders already had worked the hill enough so that it was slick and shiny. Dragging our toboggans, saucers and rudders, we’d take our turns climbing the hill and sledding down. On especially fun days, someone would bring a tractor inner tube with a huge protruding valve which we faced downward for obvious reasons before piling two or three of us on and gliding down the hill, leveling out, and sliding under the pines.
A good run could take you all the way to “the crab place” where we’d roll off at the last minute to keep from getting soaked. Some adventurous riders would take rudders “off the top” second tier — a terrifying feat only for the bravest.
When it got too late or we got too cold, we’d gather our siblings, friends and sleds and make our way through the trees, past “the crab place,” down Egbert and through the backyard. Once inside, we would peel away our damp, cold clothes, hanging them so we wouldn’t get scolded, eat dinner, and then take turns thawing out in a large, claw-foot tub before retreating to bed exhausted. It was a magical time and a fond memory.
Carla J. Swick is a Venango County transplant who lives in Meadville with her husband. She still enjoys playing outside in winter weather.
