Editor’s note: Earlier this month, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday memory. Submissions will be published on meadvilletribune.com today.
Hope entered my classroom, hands behind her back, grinning like a Cheshire cat.
“I got something for you, Miss Mumford!”
She immediately pulled a plastic cup with two Christmas cacti clippings bobbing their heads as she jostled the little container into view.
“It’s a Christmas cactus,” she proudly exclaimed. “I helped plant them! I bought them from my teacher’s, Mrs. Gregg’s, class store. We made lots of things to sell. It cost me ten cents! I knew what I was going to get you.”
I accepted the tiny plant that desperately needed watered and more dirt with a thank you, a hug and tears forming in my eyes knowing that 10 cents was a lot to her. Hope beamed with the happiness of giving a gift.
The Hope Christmas Cactus, as I came to think of it, sat on my classroom windowsill. Hope came in daily to check on how much it was growing. One day Hope and I repotted it together and those little clippings grew and grew in my sun filled classroom.
That summer, I took my Hope Christmas Cactus home to sit in the sun and it needed repotted again.
When fall came it was back in school. Hope was shocked to see how big it was. No buds came that first Christmas, but it needed repotted again!
The next Christmas I spotted the first tiny bud that bloomed forth into a gorgeous Christmas cactus flower. I always pointed the buds out to my students, and we would anxiously wait for them to bloom.
It bloomed for many years in my classroom until it became too large to carry back and forth every school year.
It has now been 20-some years since I was given those two clippings in a cup. My Hope Christmas Cactus is huge! Again, this year it is loaded with flowers. As I admire it, I think of my little student, Hope, and the gift she gave in a small plastic cup with such excitement, selflessness, and love.
Joy Mumford is the pastor of Mumford Chapel and Faith Geneva United Methodist churches. She is a retired learning support teacher from West End Elementary School. She used the name Hope to protect her former student’s privacy.
