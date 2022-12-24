We had just returned home from attending Christmas Eve candlelight service at church on a cold, snowy evening in 1962.
Suddenly, it became apparent that the Dec. 25 due date I had been given was going to happen exactly on time. After a phone call to my doctor, who advised that we leave for the hospital ASAP, we headed back out into the cold winter night toward Spencer Hospital, which was not that far away, but, to me, it seemed to take forever!
That was the beginning of a long night of joyful anticipation (and pain), which finally came into being when, at 9:30 Christmas morning the doctor handed me a beautiful, 7-pound, 6-ounce baby boy, perfect in every way.
It was an overwhelming emotional experience filled with such happiness and joy. I was not there for the family festivities that day, but I was told later that my dear Mom, an excited first-time grandmother, had forgotten to heat up the green bean casserole before serving it at our family Christmas dinner, which added a very personal touch to the memory of that Christmas day and is included each time we tell the story.
Even though I did not participate in the family’s opening of gifts that morning, as I was lying in that hospital bed, I knew in my heart that I was holding the greatest Christmas gift of all in my arms.
That was 60 years ago, but each year since, on Christmas morning, I step back for a moment and relive that very blessed Christmas of 1962.
Peggy Gilliand resides in Meadville and is a Medical Transcriptionist for Wesbury United Methodist Community.
