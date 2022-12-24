Christmas was about one month away and we got wrapped packages for each of us from my Grandma Bowes.
I believe I was in first grade at that time. We normally didn't get toys for Christmas because my parents simply could not afford them.
My Dad had been in a farm accident and had crushed several vertebrae and had not been expected to ever walk again, but after a year in the hospital and much determination on his part, he was able to walk again
Our Christmas was a stocking with nuts, an orange and maybe a candy cane or two. My other grandma always made us dresses for school out of pretty feed sacks, and underwear and socks from the Montgomery Ward catalogue.
We would shake the packages from Grandma Bowes many times before Christmas came. Shaking the box would produce a a sound that sounded like a chime and we guessed everything we could think of that could sound like that but never got it right before Christmas morning.
So on Christmas morning, the rule was you had to check your stocking first and then we could open the packages from Santa which usually contained a "polo" shirt or two and sometimes a new slip made by my Dad on a sewing machine.
My Dad, at this time, had recovered from his injuries and had gotten a job at sewing machine store on Water Street. He was manager of the Singer store on Water Street for many years and he had become quite talented at making slips, dresses, doll bonnets, etc.
Anyhow, I was ripping through the gifts as fast as I could to get to the one from Grandma Bowes.
Finally, I could see what made the noise inside the box. I quickly opened it to find a red plastic telephone that was one of the most beautiful items I had ever received.
The beautiful red plastic phone made the chime noise with every turn of the phone dial and I pretended to call lots of people that day. Needless to say, my parents got a bit tired of the chime noise before Christmas day was over. I played with that phone for many years and considered it to be one of my prize possessions. Finally, when I was in high school, I parted with my red plastic phone because we had a phone in our house for several years.
I will never forget how happy I was with that gift.
Linda Ebbert currently lives in Madison, Ohio, but grew up on a farm in Saegertown. She says it has been a long time, but she will never forget that Christmas.
