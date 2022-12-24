Editor’s note: Earlier this month, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday memory.
My daughter’s family came from Virginia to celebrate Christmas just after my youngest granddaughter turned 6.
We open gifts beginning with her, the youngest. After my husband and I opened the last gifts, my granddaughter announced that she had a gift for me. She left the room to retrieve it from her suitcase.
My daughter said she didn’t remember another gift. McKenna soon returned and brought the wrapped package to my chair, sat down and proceeded to help me unwrap the surprise — a small ball of black yarn speckled with various colors (from some knitter’s remnants).
She knows that I make hats for needy people in Meadville, New York City, the Navajo Reservation and school children in India. The amount and quality of the yarn were not suitable for a hat.
As I was thanking her for the thoughtful gift, she said, “I got this for you so that you can make a hat. For me!”
After we all chuckled, I tried to gently tell her there wasn’t enough yarn to make a hat and that I would need to add other yarn to it. She was sure I was wrong, so I told her I’d make the hat and send it to her in the mail.
She left to go back to Virginia, and I left to go purchase similar yarn. Two weeks later, she had a new hat and she never knew the difference.
My surprise gift turned into a gift of love for McKenna. She’s still wearing it.
Elaine Williams moved from eastern Pennsylvania to Meadville 13 years ago with her husband, Brian. They have six grandsons and three granddaughters. When not making hats, she does some reading and writing and is actively involved at Calvary Baptist Church.
