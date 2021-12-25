It started with seven 1965 to 1972 station wagons meeting in the church parking lot.
Out of those cars tumbled all of us children. We appeared to be dressed for a trek on the Tundra. The snow was falling as we excitedly decided who was going to ride in which car.
We would then get in the cars, four per back seat and two or three in the far back, no one worrying about a seat belt.
The caravan of cars would slowly begin as we headed to the first house. Walking from the car to the house, any trees with branches were shook, to shower snow upon those walking under the tree. Laughter would ensue, as well as snowballs being thrown at the culprit who shook the branch.
We would knock at the door. As the door opened, warmth and light would spill upon our faces.
Our first house was often Mrs. Wermlinger’s. She would stand in the doorway wearing a house dress, with a sweater clutched around her for warmth. A big smile would spread across her face as we broke into “Joy to the World.” Sometimes she would sing along. We always closed by singing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas." There would be applause from our one-member audience. She would hurry back inside, leaving the door open, and return with a tray of homemade cookies, quickly grabbed by mittened hands.
After that, we would run back to our cars, shivering and huddling together for warmth. All asking the driver, “Please turn up the heat.”
The caravan would begin again and exhaust fumes would fill the air. Over the snow covered, windy roads we traveled. Sometimes one of the cars would get stuck and halt our travels. All the men would get out and assess the situation, discussing the fact that this never would of happened if “Matt” had just put chains on his tires.
The car would be pushed or pulled out and we would be on our way to the next home to Christmas carol.
Joy Mumford is the pastor of Mumford Chapel and Faith Geneva United Methodist churches. She recently retired from West End Elementary as a learning support teacher. She loves to write and share her stories with others.