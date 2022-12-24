Editor’s note: Earlier this month, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday memory.
By Bev Buff
As a child growing up the one thing I loved the most was Christmas! On Christmas Eve, my mom would tuck us in bed and tell us, “You have to go to sleep or Santa won’t come.” And every year I would think, “This year I’m going to stay awake so I can see Santa!” However, I never seemed to stay awake.
Then my mother would gently wake us up and say, “Santa came, and he brought us some presents!” We would jump out of bed and run downstairs. What a sight we’d see. The tree was surrounded with presents and in we’d go, ripping off the wrapping paper!
The best Christmas was the time my mother woke my sister and I up, whispering, “Wake up, Beverly, Santa is here.” I was so sleepy and a bit confused, but I put on my robe and slippers, excited that I was allowed to go downstairs to see Santa! Could this really be true?
Downstairs we stumbled, walked down the hall, and there he was! Santa! He was there in my living room big as life. “Ho Ho Ho’” he hollered and picked me up! I was so excited I couldn’t think of a thing to say! Just as quickly as he came, he left.
While opening our presents, I noticed my father was no where to be seen. My mother told me he was in the basement doing something. I decided I had to show Daddy what I got, and started down the basement stairs. Suddenly my mother taps my shoulder and tells me I need to go upstairs for some reason. Daddy never did see me open my presents that year!
The last summer that I believed, I was playing with my best friend when she said there was no Santa. Needless to say, I hollered out, “Yes there is! He came to my house and picked me up!” I believed for one more year, then my mother broke the sad news to me.
I think I would have believed for a few more years because I saw Santa in my house on Christmas Eve!
Bev Buff says she is enjoying retirement from the insurance business for past 14 years. She is an avid golfer who hits the ball a lot, but has a great time doing it! She says she absolutely loves these golden years of being a “Grandmom,” too. That is how her granddaughter refers to her.
