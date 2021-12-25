Like most people, I have many favorite Christmas memories, but there is one that always seems to come to mind as Christmas nears.
I was probably 10 or 12 years old and we lived in a house on Conneaut Lake Road next to Hank’s Frozen Custard. We were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Meadville, and as I recall, the Christmas Eve service there was held at 11 or 11:30, letting out sometime after midnight.
My memory is of leaving the house to drive to the church and noticing that everything was so quiet and there were so few people around.
All the stores, and I mean all the stores, even the gas stations, were closed and the only cars on the road were of those who were going to church.
It seems like we might have seen maybe a dozen other cars all told. The almost complete lack of activity was really unique, and it all felt so peaceful and calm. To this day, just remembering it has the same effect on me.
This memory was clarified some years later when I was introduced to the work of Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, the author of "The Power of Positive Thinking," by my late friend Pastor Chuck Henderson. Unfortunately, I don’t remember Dr. Peale’s exact quote, but it went something like this: Isn’t it remarkable that the birth of a single child over 2,000 years ago can still quiet the earth?
Richard Hild, a resident of Vernon Township, is a retired owner of Hank’s Frozen Custard.