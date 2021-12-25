My favorite holiday memories are of the many Christmas programs I was blessed to participate in when I was a child and later on (when I was all grown up) helped orchestrate at my church.
As a child, I recall memorizing what was referred to as “my piece.” I would get up on the altar to recite that Christmas poem that was very exciting and nerve-racking.
Later on in my life, my sister-in-law and other moms worked on a Christmas program that included several musical numbers. Once again, watching all the kiddos (my children, other family members and friends) perform their songs (both singers and musicians) was very exciting and nerve-racking for both them and for me after weeks of practicing and preparation.
A few years ago, I prepared a "Share Your Gifts Program" at Christmas, also at my church.
What a joyous time. I was so extremely proud of everyone who participated. Even though I was, once again, excited and nervous for the performers, I was very blessed and happy to see each one of them share their talents and gifts with others.
I will never forget these entertaining memories of all the kiddos and adults who stepped up and faced their fears and made Christmas very special.
Sue Anderson is a retired clerical worker who presently is giving piano lessons.