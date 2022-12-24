Editor’s note: Earlier this month, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday memory.
After my husband and I moved to Meadville with five small children in 1972, our parents retired and moved to Arizona and Florida. We were abandoned, with no family within 1,000 miles. That is how our neighbors, John and Myrtle Peters, became our adoptive family.
My father described Myrtle as “the salt of the earth.” I had to agree. She was supportive, gave motherly advice without criticism, shared delicious homemade goodies, babysat refusing payment and loaned me food items, many that never got “repaid.” Because of her kind nature, I was able to drag her into some crazy projects, like selling hard candy.
Our husbands grudgingly posted order blanks at work. The orders totaled 100 pounds!
Using Myrtle’s heavy aluminum pans, we watched as the temperature crept to 300 degrees. Quickly, the syrupy mixture was poured into prepared dishes. Flavor oil and coloring were stirred in. Some oils were so strong they took your breath away! It was cut into “worms.” The children snipped it into bite-sized pieces, dropping them into confectioners’ sugar. After sifting, it was weighed, bagged and tied with a ribbon.
The hard candy made Christmas come alive! The house was filled with a wonderful fragrance that lasted for days: a mixture of clove, cinnamon, peppermint, wintergreen, anise, coconut and sassafras.
Years later, my sister-in-law related a story: My brother, a forester, took a summer job in a Washington national park, repairing bridges and trails. His wife and three young children accompanied him. They lived a rugged life and survived, partly on legumes and berries. When the children complained, she would say if they worked a little longer, they could have a piece of Aunt Cathie’s candy. That encouraged them to continue, though after six months, the candy lost transparency, hardness and flavor.
We don’t make hard candy anymore, thinking how bad sugar is for our teeth! But the friendship, love and happiness that it provided will continue to be a happy family memory forever.
Cathie Smith is a retired teacher, a master gardener, has 18 grandchildren and still loves to cook.
