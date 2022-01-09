re-elected president of borough council at its re-organizational meeting Monday night.
Holabaugh, who has served on council for decades, has been president for many of those years. The vote was 5-1 with Mario DeBlasio casting the no vote. Holabaugh did not vote since he was serving as temporary mayor and chairing the meeting.
Penny Monahan was elected vice president and John Chuey, who had been vice president, was named president pro-tem, meaning he would chair the meeting if neither Holabaugh nor Monahan were present.
Other appointments were: Julia Catalano, vacancy board chair; Christine Morian, secretary/treasurer; Holabaugh, Monahan and Morian, authorized to sign checks; Morian, authorized to pay regularly occurring bills and open records officer; Matt Jorden, borough solicitor; Marquette Savings Bank, borough depository; Meadville Tribune, newspaper for legal/public notices; Holabaugh and the new mayor, James Tigri, representatives to regional police commission; McGill, Power and Bell, auditors; Gary Johnson, zoning officer and flood plain administrator; Chuck Larson, engineer; Mike Grill, uniform code compliance officer; John Treacy, emergency management coordinator; Allan Shaddinger, zoning hearing board solicitor; and Gary Humes, Mike Krepps and Don Ellis, zoning hearing board members for three-year terms.