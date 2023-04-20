Shanna Hodgson has announced her candidacy for Crawford Central School Board and has crossfiled for the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
An assistant professor of political science at Allegheny College, Hodgson has two children attending Second District Elementary School.
Hodgson said her candidacy is grounded in a strong commitment to the district, and she brings extensive experience in professional and community service. She has served in multiple public service, community and professional roles in the past two decades.
Hodgson is a graduate of public education and has actively supported and expanded opportunities across public schools in the area, regularly volunteering at her children’s school. She has assisted in literacy tutoring with elementary students as well as mentoring high school students conducting research and working with Allegheny College’s Bonner scholars program.
She has been a parent representative in Crawford Central’s comprehensive planning process since 2021, working with teachers, professional staff, alumni and community members to craft a vision and goals for the district.
As an elected school board member, Hodgson said she would advocate for all.
She served on the board of the Meadville Children’s Center from 2015-18, including one term as president.
Hodgson said she has experience in hiring, personnel management, union bargaining, creatively addressing strategic challenges, and policy development and enforcement.
She also has been entrusted by professional colleagues to represent their interests. Her roles included serving two elected terms as treasurer of her professional organization, representing approximately 2,000 members and managing a budget of several hundred thousand dollars. She was also elected to serve on, and then chair, the committee overseeing colleagues’ evaluation and promotion, and was appointed to co-chair the primary committee overseeing policy development.
Hodgson said it prepared her for collaborative work that serving on a school board entails. She said she is able to balance competing priorities and perspectives and is willing to work hard in the service of others.
She and her husband, Rob, have been involved in a number of other community organizations, most notably Women’s Services Inc.
Hodgson holds a bachelor’s degree from Carleton College and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.
More information is available at facebook.com/Lisa.Shanna4CCSD or you contact her via email at Lisa.Shanna4CCSD@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.