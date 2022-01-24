Four members of the Meadville Bulldogs hockey team showed last week that their stick skills on ice translate well when handling shovels on snow.
The teammates answered the call when the mother of one team member sent out an impromptu message to see if anyone was available to help shovel sidewalks in downtown Meadville two days after heavy snow left the region buried.
“The best part about it was the people stopping by and telling us what a good job we were doing, being nice people,” said right wing Brandon Corey, 17, as he and his fellow shovelers made their way toward the Meadville Area Recreation Complex ice for practice a couple of days later.
Along with Corey, left wing Nick Kaste, 17, left wing Zach Travis, 15, and right wing Chris Costa, 15, spent more than an hour clearing some of the remaining snow near the Market House and on Chestnut Street between Market Street and Diamond Park, with short forays onto Park Avenue as well. A formidable four-man line outfitted in their matching varsity jackets, the teammates focused on a number of vacant storefronts that had not had their sidewalks cleared and excavated periodic passages from the street to the sidewalk so that visitors parking on the street wouldn’t have to scale snow banks to visit nearby stores.
The spontaneous shoveling event occurred when team members had “a little time off,” Kaste said.
On Tuesday, the team had played their ninth game in the span of eight days, including a second-place finish in the 26th annual Bulldogs Hockey Invitational. But while they had seen plenty of ice time recently, the players said it was their first time handling a shovel this year.
“It was better than going to the gym,” Corey joked.
“It benefits everyone,” Kaste added.
The benefit might have been even greater had Brenda Costa, Chris Costa’s mother, had more time to rally additional team members. A number who wanted to participate had already made plans by the time she sent her message asking for assistance, Costa said. The spur-of-the-moment call to not arms but shovels came in response to a social media post she had seen from downtown business owner Julie McClymonds earlier in the day.
McClymonds was sounding off about an experience familiar to virtually anyone who, like her, has spent time downtown in wintry weather. The parking meter lunge is not quite an Olympic event, but it poses an annual obstacle for would-be shoppers.
“If you cannot access the meters without having to lunge your body into unknown depths of snow or even ice,” McClymonds wrote in a Facebook post that quickly provoked dozens of sympathetic comments, including several from her fellow downtown business owners. “You should not have to put money in the meter.”
Unable to reach the meter from where she had parked and concerned that she might be ticketed, McClymonds later said she spent nearly 10 minutes making her way down the street through unshoveled sidewalk areas and back to the meter in order to pay for parking.
The Bulldogs were not the only high school athletes working out with shovels following the Jan. 16 snowstorm. Near Pittsburgh, members of the Bethel Park High School football team were in the news Tuesday when their coach canceled practice and sent the players out to clear driveways and sidewalks for neighbors. More than 100 homes were shoveled out as a result, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The Bulldogs’ effort was on a smaller scale, but it’s another difference that stands out — and raises questions like those raised by McClymonds. Where the Bethel Park players were shoveling in residential areas, the Bulldogs were clearing snow in a predominantly commercial area. Should it be up to volunteers to clear snow from city sidewalks so visitors can access parking meters and businesses?
“Clearing of the sidewalks is the responsibility of the property owner. Digging out meters is the responsibility of the city,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said in an email to the Tribune last week. “The Public Works Department is working on a plan to get to the meters but other snow removal projects have unfortunately needed to take precedence.”
Parking meters are generally accessible throughout the winter, Menanno continued, but at times of heavy snowfall like that seen a week ago, they can sometimes be buried for days at a time as city crews play catch up. In such situations, she added, parking enforcement officers attempt a balancing act — they continue enforcement, but take into consideration accessibility issues.
“The question people would have to ask themselves is if a reasonable person would think a particular meter is too difficult to get to,” Menanno said. “Parking officials are trying to be understanding based on the situation.”
If someone receives a ticket they feel is unfair due to weather-related accessibility issues, they can always dispute the ticket and explain what happened, she added.
One indication of the exceptional nature of the Jan. 16 snowstorm came on the Spring Street bridge. Normally, clearing the sidewalk along the bridge is relatively routine, according to Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula, and is performed by one staff member who focuses on sidewalks while others are plowing streets.
This time, however, between the amount of snow on the sidewalk and the additional material pushed up by plows, it was too much for the equipment used to clear sidewalks.
“We had to come up with another plan, and we were able to get the sidewalk cleared by late morning Wednesday,” Zieziula said in an email Friday.
A plan to clear the sidewalk on Smock Bridge is still in the works. In the meantime, the sidewalk “will remain closed for a bit,” Zieziula said. “The equipment and method we have been using to clear the snow there will not work for the volume.”
The city shares responsibility for clearing the sidewalk with Vernon and West Mead townships and Crawford Area Transportation Authority provides free shuttle service across the bridge during winter months. Zieziula said Friday that the three municipalities would work on a plan for the sidewalk soon “and in the meantime hope we get some cooperation from mother nature and salt to begin to reduce the volume.”
That cooperation didn’t come. After more snow Sunday, the sidewalk along the northbound side of the 1,613-foot bridge was nowhere to be seen, hidden underneath a continuous gray buttress of snowpack and aggregate thrown up from the nearby roadway.
“The plows threw a substantial amount of snow and ice onto the sidewalk and it will require a larger coordinated effort to remove,” Zieziula said before the latest snowfall.
Snow and ice, a “coordinated effort” — sounds like a job for a team of real bulldogs.