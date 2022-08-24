WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Glamour getups and teamwork were in harmony Tuesday for the Chuck Burns Memorial Classic Six-Horse Hitch.
Draft horse teams with polished hooves and tassels tagged to their tails and manes worked in unison on the track in front of the grandstand. They performed maneuvers while pulling stylish carts or wagons — all under the command of drivers who were dandied up as well.
Prepping for a show with costumes for both horses and drivers may take hours, but it comes down to teamwork.
“It’s a performance and a competition,” said Sam Mathias, who coordinated the hitch show. “They’ve got to work in unison, and they’re judged with points given out.”
The hitches are judged on how well the horses maneuver in unison with a wagon as well as backing the wagon as drivers would have been required to do when unloading delivered goods. Points are awarded based on how well the horses and the driver work together as a team.
The Crawford County Fair is a tour stop in the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series, which began in 1987 to promote different draft horse breeds.
In the series, six-horse hitch teams compete at state and county fairs and agricultural exhibitions for points. The 2021-22 Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals are set for Sept. 15-17 at the Michiana Events Center in Shipshewana, Indiana.
Tuesday’s event is named for the late Chuck Burns of Saegertown, former chairman of the fair’s Draft Horse Department. Burns passed away in an accident during a draft horse show at the 2017 fair. He was instrumental in getting Crawford County to become a tour stop in the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series in 2017.
In addition to the six-horse hitch program, Tuesday’s event featured a number of draft horse exhibitors at this year’s fair showing off their teams and driving skills.
Area exhibitors competed in four-horse hitch, unicorn hitch (three horses, with a pair behind one horse), team and single-horse carts as part of the performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.