COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE) French Creek Heritage Event series will return to the Cochranton Fairgrounds on Saturday after being postponed in recent years. The theme will be “World Wars — Face to Face with History.”
Stephen Ambrose, author of the World War II epic, “Band of Brothers,” writes about his approach to explaining history in this manner, “The last five letters of the word History (story) tells us that it is an account of the past that is about people and what they did which is what makes it the most fascinating of subjects.”
Following Ambrose’s lead, the Cochranton Fairgrounds will become a portal to the past. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the reenactors and be transported back to explore subjects from World War I and World War II.
The United States sent its sons to the trenches in France during World War I. Reenactor Harry Pearson will relate the experiences of the “Doughboys” as they faced the perils of “No Man’s Land.” His wife, Deb, will concentrate her efforts on defining life on the home front and the women’s fashions of that post-1920s era.
Cochranton’s historic railroad station will become an Allied stronghold from World War II. Members of the 82nd Airborne, 505 Regiment, will have Paul Baltzer and Tom Jones explaining their equipment and procedures. Attired in Airborne dress, they will aid the visitor in understanding the mission undertaken by this acclaimed parachuting unit. Members of the 1st Marine Division will also be on hand to discuss their participation in the war.
Dan and Beth Hamilton will have information about the role of the war dogs and give some insight to the challenges experienced by the civilians on the home front. You might have the opportunity to visit with “Rosie the Riveter” and have her share her experiences in building the arsenal of democracy.
Special attention will be focused on the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). Barb Emig will bring to life the service of the women pilots who were responsible for transporting all the aircraft used during the war effort. Their story is an heroic tale of the dedication and skill of the women pilots of the era.
Visitors will have a chance to gain access to the Operations and Communications Command Post. Pat Emig will be saving you a seat in the radio room as communications connect you to front line troops. A display of period military vehicles, including the GI’s faithful mode of transportation, the Jeep, will be available for a close inspection. Expect to see some civilian vehicles also.
Throughout the grounds, collections of memorabilia, including authentic uniforms, will be on display. There is limited parking at the fairgrounds, but visitors can park at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School and enter the free admission event by using the footbridge over Sugar Creek.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
This may be your opportunity to explore history in a more personal manner, having a glimpse of what broadcaster Tom Brokaw coined the Greatest Generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.