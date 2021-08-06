The Crawford County Historical Society holds public tours of Holland Hall Saturday as a fund raiser.
Tours of Holland Hall, the former Phi Delta Theta and Huidekoper estate on Terrace Street in Meadville are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment.
Recently purchased by the society, the three-story mansion was a former private residence turned fraternity house before being vacant since 1994.
The society is holding the tour as a fund raiser. Tour with groups starting on the half hour Saturday for $20 per person.
For tickets: Go to the Crawford County Historical Society's website at crawfordhistorical.org.