CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society hopes to expand its museum and to open a maritime museum in the future.
Society President Chuck Groger reviewed two ideas at Wednesday's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
He said the expansion would be adding onto the old garage at the museum at 150 N. Third St. The historical society is running out of room for exhibits, something it never imagined would happen, he noted.
Groger said he was told by council President Dick Holabaugh that a building permit would be need for that expansion.
The second proposal presented by Groger was for the historical society to purchase the current borough maintenance building, which is near the museum. The society would then use it for the maritime museum. It could be connected via an breezeway.
He said the subject had come up after an individual offered to pay the costs for drawings for a maritime museum.
Holabaugh said that, or course, any decision regarding the maintenance building would depend on costs to build a new maintenance building and determining the costs would be difficult right now. He also said he would hate to see the historical society move elsewhere because it has been a real asset to the community.
"We'll do our best to get as much information (about costs) as possible," Holabaugh said, adding that council would talk to Jim Donnachie, streets manager, about his needs.
Councilman Bill Eldridge suggested that if the historical society had not already done so, it should consider asking someone with property if they would be willing to donate the property to the historical society and it could be swapped with the borough for the maintenance building.
The proposal was referred to the property committee for review and consideration.