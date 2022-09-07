Crawford County Historical Society has announced new hours and staff members for its headquarters and research center at the historic Tarr Mansion on Diamond Park.
Beginning this week, the society will have public hours for researchers Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Kim Miller, director of archival services. The Tarr Mansion Research Center holds thousands of records documenting over 200 years of Crawford County history.
“This change in hours is a direct result of monitoring patron usage and requests,” Miller said. “We try to be as responsive as possible to those who use the society, as well as those who would like to and, due to schedules, are unable to presently. The society’s archive has been open mornings only from Tuesday through Friday, making it difficult for many to use our resources.”
The research center no longer will be open on Tuesdays, a day when it has typically seen very few visitors. The society will extend its daily hours to 3 p.m. the remainder of the week, which adds several hours more each week than before.
Additionally, the society welcomed Irene Kipp to its staff as the archival and research assistant. Kipp, a retired educator, may be a familiar face to many, according to Executive Director Josh Sherretts.
“Irene is a perfect fit as she’s been a regular volunteer for several decades,” he said.
Kipp previously has volunteered at both the Tarr Mansion and the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum. She also serves on the committee that organizes the society’s Eleanor Davies Croquet Classic each summer.
“Welcoming Irene to the society’s archive in a more formal capacity, as well as welcoming Sue Lener back to the area this spring to the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, gives us the ability to greatly expand our capacity and get several projects off the back burner,” Sherretts said. “We’re beyond excited to have this team assembled.”
The Crawford County Historical Society was founded in 1880 and operates with the mission of “protecting our past to enrich our future.” It owns and operates the Tarr Mansion (Research Center), Mount Hope: The Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, Holland Hall, the J. Russell Mosier Medical Museum, Shryock Park, and the former Race Street Lumber/Meadville Rye Whiskey site.
• More information: Call (814) 724-6080 or email archive@crawfordhistorical.org.
