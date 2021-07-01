Many residents of Rust Belt cities like Meadville grow accustomed over the years to turning a blind eye to signs of urban decay that tend to multiply when left to fester.
On Wednesday, about 135 Meadville residents paid $25 each for a chance to take a look inside one dilapidated structure that has sat unoccupied since the previous century.
While the current state of the house may be symptomatic of the larger arc of regional history, guests at the Crawford County Historical Society’s tour of the Huidekoper House didn’t have to look far to see the Gilded Age glory the mansion displayed in its prime.
For many, the tour started on the home’s western side, where a semicircular veranda overlooked a long lawn descending toward Terrace Street and, beyond it, French Creek. Just inside was the parlor, where elaborately detailed Brazilian mahogany woodwork led past an immense fireplace to a double staircase that was barred to prevent access to the upper floors.
Tom and Jackie Palmer of Meadville were among those amazed by the impressive features that have survived despite the home’s evolution from family mansion to fraternity house to what easily qualifies as a white elephant despite its attractive yellow brick exterior.
“I’m just pleased that so much of the original is still intact,” Jackie said as she stood before the floor-to-ceiling fireplace featuring nearly life-sized statues depicting a club-wielding Hercules on either side.
At the risk of being overly precise, not everything about the scene was original to the home: The ceiling, for instance, was added during extensive renovations in 1957, part of the structure’s career as the home of Phi Delta Theta, an Allegheny College fraternity, from the 1930s to the 1990s.
In a sense, the statues, too, were not original. They were likely created in the 1600s, according to Ron Mattocks, the Historical Society official leading tours during the event. Arthur and Frances Huidekoper, the couple who built the home in 1899, picked them up used during a tour of Sicily.
The presence of artifacts like the statues and original stained-glass windows goes a long way toward explaining why the future now looks brighter for this monument to Crawford County’s past.
“We just said, ‘This doesn’t exist in Crawford County, so we need to make sure we can save these things,’” said Historical Society President Josh Sherretts.
The Historical Society is putting its money — and that of the full house of supporters present Wednesday — where its desire for preservation is. During the organization’s annual meeting, which followed the house tours, Sherretts stood in front of the stained glass windows installed in the late 19th century and announced that the society had purchased the mansion.
In fact, the contract had been finalized at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sherretts said outside the meeting, driven by a sense of urgency to preserve a brilliant part of Meadville’s past.
“This purchase is the result of years of waiting, planning and ‘what-if-ing,’” Sherretts said. “The finality was knowing we own the property on both sides and knowing if we don’t do something soon, the property will eventually become too far off to save.”
The society purchased Huidekoper House, also known as Holland Hall because its design was modeled on Holland House Estate in England, for $110,000 with the down payment coming in part from the money raised by the cost of admission to the tour as well as by a donation from a descendants of another branch of the Huidekoper family now living in New England.
Since 2013, the mansion had been owned by the Kingston, New York-based Holland Hall Foundation. Ethan Jackman, an Allegheny graduate who is the foundation’s president, purchased it for $10,000 when he saw it on Preservation Pennsylvania’s endangered property list, according to Sherretts.
The society’s purchase price reflects the extensive investment into the property by the foundation, Sherretts said.
The purchase adds to the society’s portfolio of Terrace Street properties. In addition to Huidekoper House, the society owns the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum just to the north and Shryock Park to the south as well as a portion of the former French Creek Canal just across Terrace Street. The society owns the Tarr Mansion on Diamond Park, where it is headquartered.
Interest in Huidekoper House and the role the society might play in preserving it has been “overwhelming” since tours several years ago, according to Mattocks, and it continued Wednesday, when an event that typically draws about 30 people attracted more than four times as many.
“People have been calling about it all the time,” Mattocks said. “We’re very optimistic about what the future is going to look like.”
The exact form that future takes, however, remains a mystery.
“You’ll find out — eventually,” said Sherretts, who was presiding over his final society meeting as president, though he will continue as the group's executive director. “We are assessing what the needs of the community are and how the Historical Society can utilize this and our other properties in order to be a bigger part of the solutions to those needs.”
