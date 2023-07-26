COCHRANTON — A ceremony to dedicate a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker to recognize the McFate archeological site will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.
The event will take place at Cochranton Landing, the French Creek boat launch area at the base of Adams Street.
An air of intrigue rippled through the Cochranton community in the summer of 1938 as a group of archaeologists descended on the cornfield at the Percy McFate property. Turning back the soil they unearthed a Native American culture that existed during the Late Woodland Period (500 A.D. to 1500 A.D.).
The project was conducted by the Frontier Forts and Trail Commission, headed by professor Harry L. Schoff. The scope of the investigation exposed several overlapping palisaded villages, along with multiple flexed burials, primitive tools and ceramic pottery chards.
Evidence indicated this had been an unidentified Iroquoian speaking culture. Among the artifacts was a “carbonized net” on a cord wrapped panel. This tool was used to make the distinctive markings on their pottery. These characteristics helped in tracing the migration of the nomadic tribe and has been designated “McFate Incised.”
Later investigations in the 1960s and early ‘70s by Fredrick Brown and Ray Stewart expanded the scope of knowledge gained from the site, including the discovery of another village. All recovered materials and artifacts are housed in the archives of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in Harrisburg.
Today the site is a residential housing development within the borough of Cochranton.
Parking will be available in the gravel lot across from the site. A reception will follow the unveiling ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.