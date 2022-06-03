Pithole City opens for summer season
PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — On Saturday, the visitor center at Historic Pithole City will open for the summer tourist season.
Known as the Pennsylvania oil boomtown that vanished as quickly as it appeared, the historic site contains an exterior walking trail through the former streets of town and interior exhibits and artifacts.
The center was built in 1975 by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission after James B. Stevenson gave 90 acres of the city to the state in 1963.
Inside, visitors can view a large diorama of the city in its heyday with over 200 miniature buildings, the street layout, and around 500 figures.
Exhibits and a film tell the story of the rise and fall of the famous boomtown.
Pithole is located at 14118 Pithole Road, Pleasantville. Hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth 12 and under, and children 2 and under are free. The grounds are open dawn to dusk year-round.
Man gets life in prison after pleas
GREENSBURG— A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to criminal homicide and other charges in a three-day crime spree in western Pennsylvania last year that included the ambush and murder of a couple in the driveway of their home.
Victor Steban, 54, of North Huntingdon pleaded guilty Wednesday in Westmoreland County to more than 30 criminal charges in seven separate cases for crimes in May 2021 that included the shooting deaths of Jacob Erdeljac, 40, and Mara Casale, 27, in the driveway of their Penn Township home, the Tribune-Review reported.
Steban offered no explanation in court for his actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.