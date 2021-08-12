The historic Messerall Truss Bridge in Oil Creek Township was moved by crane on Tuesday so it can be refurbished and repurposed as part of the multi-purpose trail project in Pymatuning State Park.
The project is a partnership between the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and includes the rehabilitation and expansion of the trail near the spillway.
Following Tuesday’s relocation of the bridge, it will be dismantled at its current location, rehabilitated at a workshop, and reassembled with a wooden deck at the park.
The metal bowstring through truss bridge, which once carried Messerall Road over Pine Creek, was constructed in 1876 and has been closed since 1987. In its new location, the bridge will carry the multi-use trail over Linesville Creek.
Work on the overall project, which started last month, includes resurfacing the existing Pymatuning Spillway Trail from Fries Road past the Spillway Overlook to Hartstown Road. A new section of trail will be constructed from Hartstown Road to South Chestnut Street in Linesville Borough. Once complete in the summer of 2022, the trail will be increase from just over one mile long to more than three miles long.
Contractor for the $2.28 million project is Horizon Construction Group of Sandy Lake.