“A six-term congressman once lived here” or “one U.S. president once visited here and another possibly did.”
These two historic facts are part of the legacy of Highland Bed and Breakfast at 628 Highland Ave., which officially opens for business on Thursday.
It not only is a six-room bed and breakfast, but also an events center with room for 40 guests for special occasions.
The historic house was on the market when Chris Parker and her son, Shane Rigby, were looking for rental properties.
Parker said the house, which was built in 1855, was once owned by Samuel and Sarah Bates, whose son, Arthur, represented the 25th District of Pennsylvania in 1901 to 1903 and from the 26th District from 1903 to 1913.
Because of his connection with President William Howard Taft, Taft came to Crawford County in 1912 to dedicate the Polish Alliance College in Cambridge Springs.
According to a newspaper article published on Oct. 30, 1912, Taft came to the college at Bates’ request and then took a train to Meadville where he visited Allegheny College, Meadville Theological College and the Crawford County Courthouse, and stopped at the Bates’ home for a short visit. Thousands of people were able to see him that day, the article printed in the Conneautville paper said.
Parker said Bates was a graduate of Allegheny and since McKinley attended college at that time it is possible he too visited the home. Bates gave the eulogy at McKinley’s funeral.
Parker, who is retired, had been in business for 40 years, including formerly owning J.C. Bears and a video store in Saegertown. Her parents once owned a bed and breakfast in Grove City. She said Shane is owner of the new business, which has had extensive remodeling, including a stripping all the wallpaper, painting, landscaping, refinishing the hardwood floors and other work.
Chris Walker of CW Walker Construction was contractor for the upgrades.
Parker said Shane’s father, Rick Rigby, a retired history teacher from Linesville, did the stripping of the wallpaper and a lot of landscape work.
She said Shane is following a family tradition since her parents once owned the bed and breakfast in Grove City.
Many friends and family helped with all the work, including Shane’s brother, who designed the logo for the bed and breakfast.
Each of the six rooms has a special theme.
One is the Hawaiian Room, which honors Bates’ accomplishments.
While Bates was a congressman, he was instrumental in support of President Teddy Roosevelt having a naval base installed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Hawaiian Room includes some decorative pieces, such as Bates’ wallet and camera, which are on loan from the Crawford County Historical Society. She praised the cooperation of the historical society in helping them learn about Bates’ achievements and his place in history. In addition to being an Allegheny graduate, Bates also attended Oxford University. He was a lawyer and served as a delegate to the International Peace Conference in Brussels in 1905 and in Rome in 1911.
Bates not only grew up in the Highland Avenue house, but later owned it.
Parker said she and her son are working closely with the college. In fact, one room is named the Allegheny Room with some decorative pieces from the school.
She anticipates some Allegheny parents using the facility when visiting.
The other rooms are the Sun Room, the President’s Room, Fountainside, and the Southern Room. Each is decorated according to the theme.
The location previously served as a bed and breakfast in the 1990s.
Parker said they are excited to see the facility return to its former glory.
It has seven fireplaces, including three in the events center. It also has a 53-foot porch for visitors to use.
Parker said the breakfast part of the operation will include homemade foods from a Pittsburgh-area bakery.
She was excited about the bed and breakfast being included on a recent tour of historic places conducted by the historical society and the response of the guests who enjoyed the historical aspect of the house, as well as seeing the new things available.
• More information: Visit www.highlandbandb.com or call (814) 219-3300.
