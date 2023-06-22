CONNEAUT LAKE — Brevyn Ceremuga wasn’t about to let an overgrown plant get the best of him.
After a couple of strong tugs that didn’t budge the plant, the 13-year-old from Hartstown switched his tactic. He bent down and used a set of small pruning shears to trim it close to the ground.
“I forgot they were there,” Ceremuga said with a smile following the cut.
He was part of a group of teens and adults from His Work His Way volunteering to clean up the ornamental landscaping in the yard of Carol Battles’ home near Conneaut Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
His Work His Way is a nonprofit Conneaut Lake-area joint ministry outreach program that helps qualifying homeowners in need.
Around 50 to 60 people are helping in some capacity with His Work His Way for some or all of this week in the area, according to Mike Krepps, who chairs its board of directors.
Working in groups of one or two, to larger ones of up to about 10, they’re dabbling in just about everything — landscaping, roofing, painting and other exterior home maintenance at about 30 homes.
“I appreciate them so much,” Battles, 81, said as she watched the overgrowth in her yard being trimmed and removed. “I know what hard work this is. I just can’t do it any more.”
A member of the Conneaut Lake Garden Club, Battles said she has a number of health issues including needing a portable oxygen tank to help her breathe.
“This is really great and what’s great, too, is the kids are learning to give back,” she said.
“It helps the community and helps me be closer to God,” Ceremuga said of why he volunteered.
Frank Mozina of Linesville and his daughter, Abby, 17, have been helping out the past several years.
“It really helps your neighbors out,” Frank said. “It’s more for the kids to learn to care about older folks.”
“I really enjoy it,” Abby said. “Personally, I feel rejuvenated after helping people — it’s for their benefit as well as mine. It brings me closer to myself and to others and to God.”
“You have to have a heart to do things for people who can’t do things themselves,” Krepps said of why people volunteer. This is the 15th year that His Work His Way has been operating in the Conneaut Lake area.
Using Fellowship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church in the borough as their base, volunteers fan out to assignments following breakfast, devotions and a prayer circle each morning. There are kitchen volunteers working this week to provide crews with breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to Krepps.
“Whether it’s in the kitchen or in the field, we’ve got people from age 12 to 90,” he said. “I’m glad to see the youth, any youth, because as an adult they’ll think about coming back to help in some way.”
Some homes may have one or two large jobs that take the week, while others may have multiple tasks that are smaller, but take several days to complete them all.
The crews return at midday for lunch and possible reassignment in the afternoon if their projects are finished.
Planning of the week’s work begins each March with the mailing of applications to churches at Conneaut Lake and the surrounding area. Applications also are left at some high-foot-traffic locations.
Homeowners then may apply in April.
“They have to be the homeowner and either lower income, a senior citizen or disabled to be eligible,” Krepps said. All applications then are reviewed for eligibility.
While labor is donated along with some supplies, some supplies do have to be purchased which requires fund raising, he said.
“The community has been great and the churches have been great, but we can always use help,” Krepps said.
You can help
His Work His Way Inc. of Conneaut Lake is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry that provides support for community members in need of home repairs who are unable to meet those needs without assistance. It also supports nonprofit community organizations in need of assistance. All board members, laborers and kitchen help are volunteers. All donations are tax deductible and are used to meet the needs of the senior citizens and/or disabled applicants who are assisted. Donations may be sent to His Work His Way Inc., P.O. Box BB, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
