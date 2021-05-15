CONNEAUT LAKE — His Work His Way, a Conneaut Lake-area ministry, will have a week of service from June 14-18.
Volunteers tackle projects for senior citizens and low-income families who need work done in their homes in the Conneaut Lake area. Work includes landscaping, cleaning and painting.
Applications for work are still being accepted for a limited number of projects. They are available at hisworkhisway.com and should be submitted as soon as possible.
Applications for teens and adults to help with the work are also available at local churches or online.
• More information: Call Mike at (814) 382-9862.