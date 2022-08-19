Jessica Hilburn of Titusville and Cochranton Borough are among the three recipients of this year’s Greenways Awards from the Council on Greenways and Trails.
The council serves Crawford, Clarion and Venango counties.
Recipients are selected from among the individuals, groups and businesses nominated by council members and others in the three counties. The awards recognize significant achievements by the recipients during the previous five years.
The public awards ceremony takes place today at 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Franklin where French Creek enters the Allegheny River. Brenda Costa, executive director of French Creek Valley Conservancy, will present a brief program about the natural resources of the French Creek watershed, which has been designated as the Pennsylvania 2022 River of the Year.
Hilburn, executive director of the Benson Memorial Library, is receiving the James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year Award.
Hilburn has designed and maintains websites for several trail organizations in the Titusville area, as well as helps to operate numerous free educational activities to introduce youth and adults to the Queen City Trail and its amenities. The award’s namesake, the late Jim Holden, was a co-founder of numerous trail and greenways organizations, including the Council on Greenways and Trails.
Cochranton is the recipient of the Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award.
The borough is being honored for its ongoing stewardship and maintenance of Lions Park, Cochranton Fairgrounds, Cochranton Landing along French Creek, and the Bicycle/Walking Loop Trail which connects those outdoor recreational facilities. The properties are available for free year-round public use with many partner organizations conducting events and activities there.
Lander’s General Store in Lucinda in Clarion County and the store’s owner, Randy Lander, will receive the Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbors of the Year Award.
Lander and the store provide active support and assistance to multiple trail organizations in their vicinity and the region, including Rail 66 Country Trail and the Clarion County Trails Association.
