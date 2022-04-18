Rising interest rates have allowed Crawford County to reinvest more than $1.5 million in reserve funds at higher interest rates than in 2021.
At their meeting Wednesday, Crawford County commissioners unanimously voted to ratify the county’s investment committee recommendation to move a matured certificate of deposit, or CD, into two separate investments with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT).
Last year, the county invested the $1.5 million in reserve funds in a 12-month CD at 0.4 percent interest at Farmers National Bank. The $1.5 million CD now has matured and includes $6,009.01 in interest earned in the past 12 months.
The investment committee recommended reinvesting $756,009.01 into a 12-month investment at 1.81 percent annual interest, and $750,000 in a nine-month investment at 1.3 percent, both with PLGIT, according to Christine Krzysiak, the county’s treasurer, and Commissioner Christopher Soff.
The $1.5 million is part of more than $7 million in county reserve funds and monies from an investment program in January 2015 with funds from formerly restricted-use accounts. The money is to generate income from both earnings and interest toward things such as capital equipment or offsetting salary increases.
The county’s investment committee is comprised of Soff and Krzysiak; Stephanie Franz, the county’s finance officer; Mark Peaster, the commissioners’ assistant who develops specifications for county contracts; and Bob Muth, who previously had served as director of investments with Meadville Medical Center.