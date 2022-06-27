As the July 4 holiday weekend looms, higher fuel prices apparently aren’t deterring recreational boaters from enjoying local waters.
Gasoline costs at the dock are running about $7 a gallon at Conneaut Lake.
“The price of gas is significant, but it’s not going to keep me off the water,” said Helen Turkalj of Conneautville. “I like to go out as often as I can.”
Turkalj grew up in southwestern Pennsylvania, but her family has had summer homes at Conneaut Lake for decades. She moved to Crawford County in 2021.
“Luckily, I live here now and it’s just a short drive to the lake for me,” she said of rising gas prices.
The jump in fuel prices do have an impact on Turkalj’s friend, Marci Delissio of Delmont.
“I cried filling my tank,” Delissio said of recently getting a full tank of gas for her Hummer. The vehicle is used to tow personal watercraft to the lake.
“Absolutely not,” Delissio responded when asked if higher prices will keep her off the water.
Another boater, Roman DeMarco of Conneaut Lake, said he might be a bit more careful with his expenses this year because of fuel costs for both his car and his boat.
“The first fill-up wasn’t bad — $30,” DeMarco said, adding that he’s planning this year to get fuel for his boat at gas stations rather than dockside.
Michelle Miles, a third-generation boat dealer and marina owner at Conneaut Lake, said business isn’t slowing down at all. She and her brother, Todd, are co-owners of Bill’s Midway Marina of Conneaut Lake.
“The price of fuel is not having an impact,” she said. “Fuel cost at the dock is about $7 a gallon for 89 octane.”
“Only if the weather is poor,” Miles said of when boaters are not on Conneaut Lake this year.
Bill’s Midway Marina provides storage for around 800 boats for owners and, now, most of the boats are in the water, she said.
The marina is seeing an increase servicing requests as more boating activity picks up, according to Miles. “People are using their boats more.”
Supply chain issues for motor parts and other parts have eased this year compared to 2021, but there still is a bit of an issue due to overall demand, she said.
