Strong winds apparently have caused some scattered power outages in the Crawford County area.
The power surges began around 8:40 a.m. and Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting more than 350 customers without power in areas east and southeast of Meadville as 9:20 a.m.
Northwestern was reporting 194 customers in Randolph Township without power; 154 customers in Wayne Township and 11 customers in East Mead Township, It also was reporting a total of 37 customers without power in Jackson and Plum townships in Venango County.
Penelec had reported only two outages — one in Meadville near French Street affecting less than five customers. Power was restored in that area by 9:25 a.m., according to the outage website of FirstEnergy, Penelec’s parent firm.
The other Penelec outage was reported in North Shenango Township near Forest Drive, south of the borough of Linesville for less than 20 customers. Power was anticipated to be restored there by noon, according to the FirstEnergy website.
