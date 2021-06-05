SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Today marks the last day for High Street Community Church, as the congregation will hold a dedication ceremony Sunday welcoming the church's new name.
Located a short while from Conneaut Lake, the church will be renamed Lighthouse Community Church. Pastor John Sandau said the name change is meant to reflect a kind of new mission and purpose for the church.
"When I came here, I really felt the need to change the focus to the church serving the community rather than waiting for the community to serve the church," Sandau said.
With the name change, Sandau said the church is aiming to provide a listening ear to those and need and a refocusing on providing a safe place for others.
"It signifies an opportunity this Sunday, if we have this grand opening," he said. "It signifies a fresh start."
Plus, he added, it helps that the church is actually located on U.S. Highway 322 and not High Street, making the original name somewhat non-indicative.
Alongside the new name, the church will be adding a children's program known as Kids Kove in the future. The program will run on Sundays for kids between the ages of 5 and 11, and will give the kids a space to play and learn about the Bible.
The dedication will start at 10 a.m., and will feature a ribbon cutting and a potluck luncheon. There will also be a ceremony honoring community heroes, such as first responders, teachers, small business owners and nurses.
"They're the backbone that makes a community better," Sandau said.
The pastor will also speak about the future of the church and how it plans to become more active in the community.
The dedication is open to the public.
