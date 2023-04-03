Within the next 60 days, high-speed internet service via satellite is expected to become available to dozens of families in some remote areas of northern and eastern Crawford County who are willing to pay for service.
It will be done through a partnership between Crawford County and homeowners who have no other option for getting high-speed internet
County commissioners approved a contract with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. at their March 22 to purchase 100 Starlink kits and services. Starlink is a satellite-based internet service through Space Exploration Technologies Corp. or SpaceX.
The kits are expected to arrive by the end of May, according to commissioners. They are part of a pilot program to expand high speed broadband internet service in remote portions of the county — namely across the thinly populated northern tier and eastern sections of the county.
In 2022, commissioners and the county’s American Rescue Plan Committee committed more than $3 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward broadband improvements.
As part of the commitment, a countywide survey was conducted during the summer of 2022 to help the county target money to areas where internet service either doesn’t exist or isn’t up to the federal high-speed standard.
The survey had an optional speed check, so a person could determine if his or her current internet service was up to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) standard for high-speed broadband.
High-speed broadband is defined by the FCC as a download speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speed of 3 Mbps.
The survey also asked how much a household was willing to pay per month for high-speed internet service.
The results found a lot of interest in getting high-speed internet among northern and eastern residents.
“These would be folks in northern and eastern Crawford County whom have no alternative,” Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
But, it’s not free — and it requires a two-year commitment by those who do agree, Soff said.
“The county buys the (Starlink) unit for those who commit and the county pays half of the first year of (the monthly) cost of service,” Soff said. “They sign an agreement with the county.”
The Starlink units will cost $600 each plus the Starlink service is $110 a month.
For the two years, based on the formula, it’s a total cost per household of $1,260 for the county — $600 for the unit plus $660 in service. Each household would pay a total of $1,980 for two years worth of service.
As of the end of March, 60 families from northern and eastern Crawford County have applied for the Starlink pilot project.
“These are people who indicated they had no internet service on the survey,” Soff said. “The planning office sent direct individual letters to some of those who had no service at all and wanted it.”
Of the 100 kits that are coming, around 90 will used for households in the county while 10 will be set aside for commercial area spaces, Soff said. One will be at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township and another is the Ed Myer Complex, a 38-acre community park and sports complex outside of Titusville, Soff said.
