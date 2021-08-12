While nothing is guaranteed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawford County high school marching bands are looking forward to a much more event-filled season than was possible last fall.
Many area bands finished their camps over the past few weeks and have reported high morale among the student musicians. With coronavirus restrictions easing, those bands will have more opportunities to play and experienced a great amount of ease in their practices.
"Band camp was nice this year," said Glenn Cameron, the Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) director of instrumental music. "It was back to normal. It felt good. Kids had a good time. We got a lot accomplished."
The CASH band finished band camp last Friday, running through all the preparations necessary to perform at halftime shows, music festivals and parades.
Band camp can often be a very time-consuming experience during a kid's summer. Practices and drills run for hours every weekday across a typically two-week period, all of which is required to get those musical muscles primed for the upcoming season.
"For every minute you see on the football field, we probably have four to five hours of rehearsal," Cameron said.
Take, for example, the Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) band camp. Led by Director Armond Walter, student musicians practiced from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday in a two-week training camp.
However, despite the long hours, the kids seem to be enjoying it.
"I think they've been feeling really good," Walter said. "I had one young lady mention to me, 'Oh, I forgot how much fun it is to march drills.'"
This season will be a special one for MASH, which will be unveiling a new uniform this fall, the first design change in around a decade for the group.
Cochranton Junior-Senior High School actually runs a few band camps over the summer. While the main camp — a two-week course typically done at Edinboro University — has already finished, another camp will be held the week just before school starts.
The Cochranton musicians weren't able to go to the Edinboro campus this week, but otherwise were able to experience a camp closer to what they're accustomed to.
"Oh, it's awesome," Director Carl Miller said about practicing with less COVID-19 restrictions. "Obviously, this year's camp was a lot closer to normal than last year's."
During band camp last season, the Cochranton students had to practice outdoors more often and for shorter time frames. They also only did partial days of practice, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. instead of their usual 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. practice time.
The longer time at the band camp allowed time for more fun activities. Miller said he was able to have students enjoy meals together or go on excursions after practice, such as visiting the Meadville Area Recreation Complex for a swim.
Cameron also expressed happiness over the lessened mandates and health guidelines. During practice last year, drills had to be run with kids standing 6 feet from each other, meaning there were restrictions on what kinds of formations the kids could move in to.
"I mean last year, the whole drill had to be four steps apart for social distancing, so they never even crossed paths with the other side of the band," he said.
The CASH band director was also relieved he didn't have to worry as much about kids keeping their masks on or getting too close to one another.
The bands will be able to enjoy more chances to show off their skills this year after many performances were canceled last season. The MASH band will perform its usual season of 10 football games, both home and away, plus five or six band shows.
CASH's band will be at all home football games, as well as four festivals this year. Cameron said the band is also offering to perform at parades (they usually do five or six), but has not heard back from organizers of those events yet.
Cochranton will only miss out on one or two football games this season due to them taking place on the same Saturdays as a band competition. Otherwise, they expect to be at all games, as well as seven band competitions and the Lakeshore Marching Band Association Championships.
This season isn't, however, without its downsides. Each band reported a decrease in membership, some more drastic than others.
Miller said Cochranton has 32 band members and 12 students in the color guard for a total band size of 44. Typically the band has between 45 to 53 members.
"So we're down not a whole lot but we are down a little bit," he said.
Meadville's Walter similarly reported a slight decrease with a band size of 75.
However, CASH is down more than half of what it had in 2019.
Cameron said the band has only 34 members this year so far, down from 70 in the 2019 season. He called it the "smallest band in 31 years."
"COVID, of course, has had a major impact on it, the fact that many of the kids didn't even play for 18 months," he explained.
Cameron also felt part of the decrease was due to generational culture change. More kids, he said, were interested in electronic entertainment or social media than in-person activities.
However, there is an upside. Cameron said despite the decrease in students, the band is well-balanced in terms of instrumentation, with about even numbers of students playing each kind of instrument.
Even with the dropped numbers, Cameron said morale is "very high" among the students, and the band is looking forward to showing off its 1950s-themed show this year. It's his hope that seeing the fun his student musicians are having will draw other kids to the program, and he encouraged anyone who knew a kid interested in music to take a look at joining the band.
