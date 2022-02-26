Ahead of the flooding in northwestern Pennsylvania this past weekend, various safety agencies and officials implored the public to pay attention to road closures and not drive into standing water.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” read an image posted by Allen Clark, Crawford County’s emergency management agencies coordinator, on Feb. 16.
However, despite the warnings and advisories, the Crawford County Scuba Team ended up responding to eight rescue calls over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, amounting to 15 people and one dog rescued and 20 hours of operation time. Of these calls, according to scuba Chief Jason Hudson, only two were from residential properties, accounting for four people and the one dog. In addition, the scuba team was called out Thursday and Friday afternoon.
To have to perform six vehicle rescues last weekend in a relatively short amount of time that could have been avoided is a source of frustration for Hudson.
“This whole weekend could have been avoided,” he said. “Yeah we would have rescued people from two different houses on two different days, but we were rescuing people from cars all weekend.”
Not helping matters were the freezing cold temperatures that accompanied the flood waters on Friday and Saturday. Hudson said the team had to break through ice to get to some of the stranded vehicles, and the ice created additional risks for the scuba team members while they were performing rescues.
“I know we’ve had issues this weekend with the ice being slippery under the water,” he said. “People slipping and falling.”
What takes place during a rescue varies from situation to situation, Hudson said. Sometimes the water is deep enough to require a raft being brought to the vehicle in order for the person to safely get out. Other times, it takes hooking up a tow to the vehicle to pull it out.
Hudson estimated this was among the busier flooding periods he’s experienced in terms of the number of rescues performed.
Clark said the volume of rescues was “very taxing on limited resources” as far as emergency responder agencies.
“Every jurisdictional fire department would be called out, as well as an ambulance,” Clark said of responses to water rescues. “Law enforcement as well as the scuba team.”
Hudson recalled an incident this past weekend when the scuba team was being assisted by Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department, only for a fire call to come in while the rescue was underway.
While Clark said responders do not mind coming out for unavoidable emergencies, it can be frustrating to make responses when “someone doesn’t use good judgment and puts themselves in risk that could have been prevented.”
“It’s not worth your life and those of the first responders to come rescue you when it’s 100 percent preventable by taking those few extra minutes and driving around,” Clark said.
The dangers of driving into a flooded road are myriad. Hudson said doing so carries a high risk of totaling the vehicle, with even the chance of flood waters getting inside as well.
There’s also risk of the driver or passengers getting injured. With the cold weather that was occurring while the floods were taking place this past weekend, Hudson said there were chances people could have developed hypothermia or other cold-related conditions while awaiting a rescue.
Motorists who drive into flooded roads after ignoring signs also run the risk of receiving a fine of up to $250.
While the National Weather Service is predicting water levels at French Creek to start dropping, the stream will remain in its action stage height — which is where there is a possibility of flooding — until around Sunday.
In the meantime, Hudson has a warning to residents to reiterate.
“Just turn around, don’t drown,” he said. “I keep saying and hearing that from everybody.”