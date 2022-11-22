Prepare to pay the highest price ever for gasoline on Thanksgiving.
That’s what the analysts at GasBuddy.com are warning drivers ahead of this week’s holiday.
Prices are estimated at $3.64 per gallon in the United States, about 25 cents higher than last year’s prices.
It’ll be even more expensive in Pennsylvania.
Prices in the Meadville area were at $4.16 for the second straight Monday while prices across the state dropped 6 cents per gallon to $4.01.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.31 while the most expensive was $4.95.
There appears to be better news on the horizon, however. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, sees prices dropping in the future.
According to De Haan, with oil trading under $80 last week, he thinks a national average of $2.99 around Christmas is possible. “Certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for,” he said.
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.49 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.29 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.15 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.08 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.76 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.12 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.95 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.16 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.16 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.83 per gallon.
